In meeting in Alvorada, Lira accuses Ernesto of improving diplomacy to fight pandemic – 03/24/2021 – Worldwide

The meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro (without parties) with the heads of the legislative and judicial power had a moment of demand from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo.

In his speech, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asked Itamaraty to expand the dialogue with foreign nations deemed strategic to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials present, Lira made it clear that there was a need to improve dialogue with vaccine and supply producing countries and that the time had come to seek help from international partners. He cited, for example, the United States and China.

“Lira spoke about this apathy in the diplomatic field of Brazil. The country, with the importance it has, suddenly we no longer have a dialogue with anyone who can help us get vaccinated. He mentioned the states. – United, China and India ”declared the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado.

According to reports made to Folha, Ernesto did not respond to the request, which received support from the governors present at the meeting.

Public administrations have also asked Brazilian diplomacy to charge the WHO (World Health Organization) with the laboratory monopoly on vaccine production.

On Tuesday (23), the chancellor was criticized by Brazilian businessmen during a meeting, in São Paulo, with Lira and with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

The holder of the Itamaraty has been called silent because of the attitude he took during the coronavirus pandemic. Critics said the portfolio should have stayed ahead on important issues, such as vaccine, inputs and drugs, but remained on the side of denial.

Earlier this year, Bolsonaro even accused Ernesto of the minister’s lack of dialogue with China, when the Asian country delayed the export of inputs to Brazil for vaccine production.