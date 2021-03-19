Biden delivers on promise to deliver 100 million vaccines 41 days ahead of schedule – 3/19/2021 – Worldwide

On Friday (19), President Joe Biden – 41 days ahead of schedule – pledged to administer 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ).

On January 14, six days before taking the reins of the White House, the Democrat had promised to place “100 million doses of the Covid vaccine in the arms of the American population” until his 100th day in power. The US vaccination campaign, however, came to a head this Friday, Biden’s 59th day in office.

The latest report released by the CDC shows that a total of 118.3 million doses have been applied since the first team of health professionals in New York City was vaccinated on December 14, still under Donald Trump.

So far, 77.2 million people have received at least one dose of the immunizer and 41.9 are fully vaccinated – because they received both the vaccine requests from Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On average, the country applied 2.46 million vaccines per day and ranks ninth among the countries that have administered the most doses relative to the size of its population – there are 349.6 per thousand inhabitants. First in the rankings is Israel (1,112.7), and Brazil is 60th, with an index of 61.2.

When Biden made the pledge in January, less than a month after the vaccination campaign began, the moving average of confirmed cases in the United States was still near the peak of more than 250,000 daily infections. Since then, the decline has been quite strong, so much so that the rate recorded on Thursday (18) was 54,600 new cases, a reduction of more than 78%.

The United States still occupies, however, the first place in the unworthy list of countries with the highest number of infected and killed by Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 29.7 million confirmed cases and nearly 541,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.