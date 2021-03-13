TikTok took to Instagram; The USA adapt – 12/03/2021 – Nelson de Sá

Digital marketing consulting firms like Wallaroo and EWM already offered Chinese TikTok 1.1 billion active users around the world, loosely linked to American Instagram.

On Tuesday (9), the data platform Statista published its latest survey on the most popular social networks, in reference to January, and it is there:

TikTok reached 1.289 billion active users, just behind Facebook, with 2.740 billion, and YouTube, with 2.291 billion. He left behind Instagram, which has 1.221 billion.

These are the four main social networks. The others, who close the Top 10, have half a billion less. In order, Sina Weibo, Snapchat, Kuaishou, Pinterest, Reddit, and Twitter. (Messaging apps like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Telegram were not counted in this list.)

The Chinese social network should not stop there.

In February, again, as has been happening for a year and a half intermittently in the Sensor Tower survey, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world, with 56 million downloads, 18% in China and 11% in the US , the countries that lead.

Just behind, as happens regularly, were Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg’s two networks.

We understand why the American bets on different TikTok clones have intensified.

Starting with Instagram itself, which launched its Reels tool (in Brazil, Cenas) in the American market a few days after Donald Trump announced that he would ban TikTok from the country. However, after six months, according to CNN, it “still doesn’t take off.”

YouTube believes its clone, Shorts, did better in testing in India and announced its arrival in the United States soon. Also Spotlight, launched in January by Snapchat, would do well, due to the number of users disclosed by the company itself.

And about a week ago, Netflix entered the fray, releasing a short video-only stream for mobile devices, which it called Fast Laughs.

What Joe Biden will do with Trump’s attempt to shut down TikTok is still pending.

Like other moves by the predecessor against China, it is possible that he will also uphold this one – striving to overturn the court ruling in favor of the platform.

But a sign that this is a losing battle is in the race from content producers to TikTok.

In journalism, Yahoo News celebrates 1.1 million subscribers to the app, two-thirds of whom are under 30 – which is rare when it comes to news.

Next on the Nieman Lab list, with numbers close, are CBS Journalism, USA Today and the Washington Post.

In entertainment, among many others, the Universal label, considered the largest in the world, and the UFC, have just signed a partnership with TikTok, to offer exclusive content, especially live.

