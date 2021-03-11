Portuguese regulatory agency says there is no evidence of ivermectin use against Covid-19 – Now

Infarmed (National Authority for Medicines and Health Products), the entity that regulates the sector in Portugal, concluded on Thursday (11) that there was no scientific evidence to support the use of the ivermectin against Covid-19.

As in Brazil, the medical sectors have pressured the Portuguese authorities to recommend the dewormer against the new coronavirus.

“Infarmed, through its Medicines Evaluation Committee, has analyzed the available articles and publications and informs that it is understood that at the time, given the methodological limitations of the trials in which ivermectin was been used, and doubts about the appropriate dose and its safety in the context of infection with SARS-CoV-2, there is no evidence to support the use of this drug for prophylaxis and treatment of Covid-19 ”.

The organization says it will continue to monitor studies related to the drug.

The creator of ivermectin, the drug Merck (MSD in Brazil), also does not recommend that the substance be used for this purpose. In a statement released in February, the company says there is no preclinical or clinical evidence for the effectiveness of ivermectin in fighting Covid-19.

The use of ivermectin against Covid-19 is also not recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) or EMA (European Medicines Agency).

Although the Portuguese Medicines Authority says it has found no evidence to recommend the use of the dewormer against the coronavirus, there is no legal obstacle for doctors to continue prescribing the substance for this purpose.

In an interview with the newspaper Expresso, the president of Ordem dos Médicos, Miguel Guimarães, declared that these professionals “do nothing against good medical practice”.

“Non-authorized use [para indicações não autorizadas] it is associated with clinical experience, it is the responsibility of doctor and patient, and it is made up of thousands of drugs. For example, in dermatology, we do a lot, ”he added.