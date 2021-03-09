Queen Elizabeth says Harry and Meghan’s racism charges will be taken very seriously

Queen Elizabeth 2nd spoke on Tuesday (9) about the statements made by one of her grandchildren, Prince Harry, and by his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, and said the accusations of racism made public by the couple will be “taken very seriously.”

Despite all the repercussions of the interview Harry and Meghan gave to presenter Oprah Winfrey, British royalty had not yet spoken openly about the affair. The Queen then broke the silence in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, in particular those [que tratam] of race, are worrying. “

During the interview broadcast on US television last Sunday (7), Meghan said there was fear among some members of the royal family about the skin color of the couple’s first child, Archie, born in 2019.

“Although some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in particular”, continues the statement signed by the queen. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of the family.”

Harry and Meghan have not named anyone who has expressed concerns about Archie’s skin color, but the Duchess – the title the actress received when she married the prince – claimed to have a “pretty safe guess “That, for those involved, the possibility that the couple’s first child had darker skin was an issue.

On Monday, Oprah had already ruled out the involvement of the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, in accusations of racism.

“He [Harry] did not share his identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, if I had the opportunity to share, that neither his grandmother nor his grandfather was part of these conversations, ”said the presenters during an interview with CBS, adding that she insisted, outside of the tapes, on who was allegedly involved in the case.