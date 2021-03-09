Folha Changes Infographics Showing Vaccinations And Accelerations At Covid – 03/09/2021 – Science

Starting this Tuesday (9), Folha will publish new information in the infographics on the homepage of its digital version and on the first page of the print edition, showing the panorama of Covids vaccination and acceleration in the country.

The main change is that the infographics start informing the percentage of the population immunized by the first and second dose. Until then, the number of doses per thousand inhabitants was given, only taking the first dose into account.

The change is aimed at making the understanding clearer by using the percentage of the population vaccinated and more accurate by adding information about the second dose.

In the digital version, the new infographic was published on Tuesday (9); in the printed version it will be in the edition of this fourth (10).

It is considered to be immunizing the population over the age of 18, target audience of the vaccine, in the country and in the states.

The total number of people vaccinated continues to be given, the numbers referring to the second dose.

The data is collected by the consortium of press vehicles made up of Folha, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo, G1 and UOL.

Vaccination numbers are accompanied by data on cases and deaths from Covid-19, as well as accelerating the pandemic in the country, as measured by the Folha Monitor.

Since July last year, Folha has been reporting daily in digital and printed form on the situation in the states and the country with regard to the rate of spread of the coronavirus.

The monitor is based on a statistical model developed by Renato Vicente, professor at the USP Mathematics Institute and member of the Covid Radar collective, and Rodrigo Veiga, PhD student in physics at USP.

The model is based on the development of the cases at each location (city, state, country) and has a period of 30 days as a parameter with more weight for the last period. It measures the acceleration of the epidemic, that is, the way in which the number of new cases is increasing or decreasing.

The situation at each assessed location receives an assessment. There are five options: initial, accelerated, stable, decelerated and reduced.

The initial phase is when the first patients appear. In this situation, Brazil no longer has a city with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

In the accelerated phase, the number of new cases increases rapidly. Significant numbers of people are still infected in the barn, but the number of new cases is constant.

When the number of new cases decreases significantly over time, there is a lag phase. In the reduced phase, there are few new cases (or none) that take into account the history of the epidemic in that location.

Brazil is currently in an accelerated phase.