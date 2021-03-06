Oprah to receive R $ 40 million for interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

São Paulo

Presenter Oprah Winfrey, 67, will receive at least $ 7 million for her interview with Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39. Sunday Night Specials (7) by CBS, US.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the broadcaster paid Winfrey producer Harpo Productions between $ 7 million and $ 9 million (roughly R $ 51 million) for the broadcast and marketing of the interview. The couple would not have received anything.

The two-hour interview was performed by the producer and then sold to the broadcaster – after being offered to two other channels. CBS, on the other hand, doubled the value of its ads at the time of airing, asking for US $ 325,000 (R $ 1.8 million) for 30 seconds.

The interview, already expected, has gained momentum in recent days, the network broadcasting provocative passages of the conversation. In addition, Meghan Markle entered a new controversy with the British director this week, as Buckingham Palace decided to investigate the possible harassment of the Duchess towards those responsible.

Meghan and Harry took part in the last real date in March last year after announcing their departure from real functions. They have since lived in Canada for some time and are currently in Montecito, California. The couple even sued some posts and paparazzi for invasion of privacy.

At the end of 2020, the couple signed an agreement, valued at $ 100 million (568 million reais), with Netflix to produce programs ranging from children’s attractions to series. According to the Daily Mail, even without having received the interview, the couple will be able to raise the bar of the billion US dollars (5.7 billion reais) that they want to build in the United States.

Meghan and Harry announced on the last 14 that they were expecting their second child. The two are already parents to Archie Harrison, who turns two on May 6.