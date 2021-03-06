About 100,000 immigrants were arrested at the U.S. border in February, the agency said

Border officials banned nearly 100,000 immigrants at the US-Mexico border in February, according to sources heard by Reuters. The numbers, which have not been officially confirmed, are believed to be February’s biggest since 2006.

In January 2021, around 78,000 people were prevented from attempting to enter illegally at the Mexican border. The percentage remains high in early March. On Wednesday (3), agents registered more than 4,500 unauthorized immigrants in a single day, also according to Reuters.

In recent weeks, the number of children arriving at the border alone has also increased dramatically, putting pressure on immigration officials to look for new ways to shelter them.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January, dismantled Donald Trump’s tough anti-immigration policies under the previous administration, while keeping many of his predecessor’s measures in place.

The former president had the fight against the entry of foreigners as one of his main flags, and reinforced measures such as the separation of parents and children captured at the border. He retired from practice after suffering much criticism, but hundreds of separated families still have not been able to see each other again.

The Democrat has sent senior officials to the border region, to point out ways to contain the increase in immigration and deal with the current massive influx of arrivals. The Biden administration wants to prevent a repeat of the humanitarian crises of 2014 and 2019 at the border, when waves of families and children of unaccompanied migrants overwhelmed federal facilities.

Biden’s measures have drawn criticism from the Republican opposition, who say they encourage illegal immigration to the United States. “We need to recognize the border crisis, develop a plan and, without being vague, strongly discourage the people of Central America and Mexico from making the dangerous journey to our southern border,” wrote Kevin McCarthy, leader. Republican in the House, in a letter that Biden sent on Friday (5), demanding action.

At Friday’s daily press conference, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, defended the change in strategy. “We did not follow the advice of former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane, but ineffective. We will chart our course, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect,” he said. he declared.

She made the statements in response to a statement by Trump, in which he accused Biden of endangering the country by tampering with immigration rules.

Despite Trump’s criticism, the Biden administration continues to use a measure by the previous administration to prevent the entry of foreign asylum seekers, based on an emergency public health order. As a result, they are kicked out in summary form.