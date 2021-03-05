Bolsonaro used the Justice League HQ image to publicize the launch of the Brazilian satellite Science – 03/05/2021 – Science

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) used an image from the Comics (HQ) of the Justice League by American publisher DC Comics to publicize the launch of Amazonia-1, Brazil’s first Earth observation satellite.

In a post on a social network published on February 27, Bolsonaro posted an image with a montage that included his photo, that of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes and the satellite that originally appeared in DC Comics (upper right corner ), shows.

In Bolsonaro’s montage, the satellite was given the colors green and yellow instead of the original colors (purple and blue). The original image of the satellite can be found in the book “Justice League – The Ultimate Guide”, which talks about the stories of the group of superheroes. Characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are part of the league.

Comic book fans noticed the similarity and reported the case on social media. So far, DC Comics has not commented on the case. It is not the publisher’s practice to allow political figures to use his works.

However, the comics’ satellite image bears no resemblance to the Amazon-1.

Amazonia-1 was launched at dawn on February 28 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India. On Tuesday (2), satellite trackers detected activity by Amazônia-1 indicating that the equipment was spiraling out of control. On Wednesday (3), Inpe (Space Research Institute) announced that the satellite was functioning normally.