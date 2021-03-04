Meghan Markle to talk about racism in interview with Oprah Winfrey

AFP

In the television interview which will be broadcast in the United States this Sunday (7), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will give their “version” of what happened in the British royal family, explains Omid Scobie, co-author of the book “Finding Freedom” on the couple, answering AFP’s questions. What to expect from the couple’s maintenance?

“We’ve already heard Harry speak openly about his mental health and I think this will truly be the first time Meghan has had the opportunity to speak about her own experience. I think one of the issues the Duchess will address in her interview with Oprah is racism and its influence on her being an active member of the Royal Family, whether in some UK newspapers or on social media “, she says.

“And I think many of these stories will give context to the work you do with your foundation, Archewell. (…) This fight against disinformation and aggression on the Internet (…) really comes from your experiences as active members of the royal family ”, he adds.

Will they criticize the royal family? “I think the most negative side of your experience as an active member of the Royal Family is, above all, your relationship with the British press. But I also think that we will hear them speak candidly about the problems they faced within the monarchical institution. But it should be noted that this is a different matter of their relationship with members of the Royal Family and, despite the hysterical backlash from some at Buckingham Palace at this point, I think they will speak kindly of their close relationship with the queen prince. Phillip, ”he comments.

“At the end of the day, Harry and Meghan want to start the next chapter on a high note. They did not take the negative and the problems of the past. It will be an opportunity for them to give their side of the story. And since journalists, myself included, have spent the last three years talking about this issue, it just seems like they have two hours to do the same, ”says Omid.

How will this be seen in the UK? “I don’t think it will change the opinion of those who are not fans of the couple, especially in the UK. People have already taken sides. But I think (it can affect) those who aren’t sure what the couple actually went through, ”he reveals.

“Because we heard about the misfortune they went through or the difficulties in thriving as active members of the Royal Family. But not everyone is sure exactly why this was the case. So I think people will come out at least a little more enlightened, although that doesn’t completely change their opinion of the couple. In the United Kingdom, opinion is very divided about them, ”he concludes.