Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating untruths’ about her

BBC News Brazil

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, said Buckingham Palace could not expect her and Prince Harry to remain silent if it meant “perpetuating lies” about the couple.

The comment comes in an excerpt from an interview with American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, who asked what Meghan thought of the palace to be able to hear her say “her truth today”.

Meghan also said: “If that carries the risk of losing things, I mean … there is a lot that has already been lost.” Buckingham Palace is investigating allegations that the Duchess was harassing royal officials. The allegations were released after the recording of the interview with Oprah.

INTERVIEW

The interview with the presenter, which airs in the US on Sunday (7) and in the UK on Monday (8), is expected to detail Harry and Meghan’s short period as royalty working together before giving up their jobs. in the USA.

In the 30-second video broadcast by US broadcaster CBS, Meghan says: “I don’t know how they could hope that after so long we would still be silent while The Firm (as British royalty calls it) active role in perpetuating the lies about us.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of British royalty in March 2020 and now live in California (United States).

An article in UK newspaper The Times (3) on Wednesday said the Duchess was the subject of a complaint while in royalty. According to the complaint, the episode took place in October 2018, when the Duke and Duchess were living at Kensington Palace after their wedding, which took place in May of the same year.

An email leaked by an official and published by the newspaper claims that Meghan caused the dismissal of two personal assistants, one per month after taking office. The professional in question had worked for the Queen for 17 years. According to the same email, the Duchess also “shaken the confidence” of a third employee.

In a subsequent statement, Buckingham Palace – responsible for hiring the royal team – said it was “clearly very concerned about the Times’ claims” and said its human resources team would look into the circumstances described in the report.

“Casa Real has had a policy of dignity in the workplace for several years and does not tolerate and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

‘ATTACKS ON MEGHAN’

The accusations of intimidation are denied by Meghan and Prince Harry. A statement issued by Meghan’s spokesperson in response to the newspaper article said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her, particularly as someone who has been bullied and is deeply committed to support those who have gone through pain and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work of promoting compassion around the world and will continue to strive to lead by example by doing what is right and doing what is right.” Prince Harry said earlier the decision to leave the spotlight was to protect himself and his family from the press.

Last month it was announced that the couple will not be returning as active members of the Royal Family. CBS said Meghan was asked about “royalty, marriage, motherhood” and “how she handles life under intense public pressure”.

She appears accompanied by Prince Harry. The couple also discuss their move to the United States last year and their future plans. In a previous video released by CBS, Harry drew parallels between the treatment of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales and Meghan.