Meghan Markle accused of intimidating royal officials – 03/03/2021 – Celebrities

Buckingham Palace issued an official statement on Wednesday saying it will open an investigation into allegations that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle intimidated officials. The complaint, reported by The Times in the UK, dates from 2018, when she was still a member of the royal family.

In the statement, the Palace said it was “very concerned” by allegations in The Times made by former employees of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the human resources team will analyze the circumstances described in the article. “Team members currently involved, including those who have left the House, will be invited to participate to see if the lessons can be learned,” he said.

The Palace does not classify it as an “internal investigation”, but as a review of the allegations and an opportunity for those involved to participate. “Casa Real has implemented a policy of dignity at work for several years and does not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the official separation between the British Royal Family and Prince Harry and his wife. With the ruling, the two are no longer active members of the monarchy.

The disruption process comes to an end more than a year after Harry and Meghan suddenly announced in January 2020 that they were leaving the Royal Family to work in North America and gain their own financial independence – they officially stepped down. royal. March 31 of last year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex [títulos do casal] confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as active members of the Royal Family, “the statement from Buckingham Palace said.” While everyone is saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain dear members of the family. “