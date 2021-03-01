Prince Philip transferred from London hospital after two weeks in hospital – 03/01/2021 – Worldwide

Prince Philip, 99, was moved to a new hospital in London on Monday (1st) to undergo testing for pre-existing heart disease and receive treatment for an infection.

Queen Elizabeth’s second husband, Philip, was admitted to King Edward 7th Hospital two weeks ago to treat an unspecified infection unrelated to Covid-19.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, he has now been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which is a center of excellence in cardiac care, for treatment and observation.

“The Duke [de Edimburgo, principal título oficial de Philip] remains comfortable and responds to treatment, but should stay in hospital at least until the end of the week, “the published note says

Since being admitted to hospital after feeling ill on February 16, Philip has only received a public visit from his son, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, remains at Windsor Castle, just outside London, where the couple have settled during the pandemic. The two received coronavirus vaccines in January.

During the Covid health crisis, the royal family visited hospitals and spoke with health officials, in person and online.

Born in Greece and a former naval soldier, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before taking the throne. This makes him the longest-serving husband of British royalty.

He currently makes few public appearances – in 2017 he announced he would stop attending official events as a representative of the British Royal Family. Throughout his life, he participated in more than 22,000 ceremonies without the Queen and thousands more by his side.

The prince, who will turn 100 in June, has been hospitalized several times in recent years. In January 2019, he crashed his car while driving, in an accident that left only minor injuries.