With Portugal confined, literary festival wins online version accessible in Brazil – Ora Pois

Due to the lockdown against Covid-19 in Portugal – in force since January 15 – the traditional literary festival Correntes D’Escritas has migrated the programming of its 22nd edition to the virtual environment. Access to the activities, which take place on Friday (26) and Saturday (27), is free and available in Brazil.

Leading authors of Portuguese-language literature participate in the meeting, including names such as Valter Hugo Mãe, Afonso Cruz, Hélia Correia, Lídia Jorge, Fernanda Torres, Ondjaki, Pepetela, Rui Zink and Onésimo Teotónio Almeida.

Held in small Póvoa de Varzim, the birthplace of writer Eça de Queiroz, Correntes D’Escrita has become famous for leading discussions of culture and literature outside the borders of Lisbon and Porto. Under non-pandemic conditions, the festival occupies different parts of the city and is an invitation to also discover the charms of the north of the country.

“Despite the fact that no on-site session is organized, we will use another format that will allow us to respond to

an audience that wants to participate directly and live, as it always has, will not be able to do so. In 2021, Covid-19 forces us to leave the comfort zone, without leaving the enclosure. Leave our corner and open the doors to the world thanks to the Internet ”, say the organizers.

The 2021 edition also pays tribute to the Chilean writer Luís Sepúlveda, who died of Covid-19 in April, shortly after being one of the main guests of Correntes D’Escrita in 2020.

In addition to debates between writers, the festival also includes the exhibition of videos, a photographic exhibition and other experiences related to the cultural universe of the city.

The full program is available on the website of the Póvoa de Varzim Town Hall.

The broadcasts take place between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in Portugal (8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Brasilia) and can be accessed at the following address:

https://www.cm-pvarzim.pt/

https://www.facebook.com/cmpovoadevarzim

https://www.facebook.com/correntesdescritas