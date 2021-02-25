Argentinian pilots will need to complete gender equality course to qualify – 25/02/2021 – Worldwide

Argentina’s National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) has determined that anyone wishing for a driver’s license must take a gender course and study topics such as masculinities, patriacardo, femicides, travesticides and women’s access to the transport sector.

“The great socio-cultural and technological changes produced over the years have led to the need to adapt the content of training courses, as well as the theoretical examination, which is why it is necessary to reformulate these contents in order to guarantee integration into the appropriate and responsible drivers, with up-to-date knowledge of new automotive technologies and the main rules for safe and efficient driving, ”states the resolution published in the Official Journal of Argentina.

<< With the conviction that the cultural resource is an aspect of vital influence with regard to the incorporation of relatively crystallized gender norms, it is necessary to incorporate in the compulsory course for the granting of the national driving license a module which contemplates the topic in question, promoting values ​​of equality and delegitimizing violence against women in driving vehicles on public roads, in vehicle safety and in all that relates to the issue », Indicates the text.

The new requirement aims at equality between men and women through the study of contents such as gender, roles and stereotypes, gender identity, gender violence, in addition to the types and modalities of this violence.

Drivers will have to go through a module that will address topics such as “Masculinities: patriarchy and heteronormativity; myths about violence; feminicides, travesticides, transfeminicides; and hate crimes ”.

They will also need to consider “the resources, tools and means to address violence in driving and transportation; access and participation of women; and diversity in the transport sector ”, for example. These contents will be included in the driving course in March.

Road signs with genderless language

In addition, the Ministry of Transport has published a “special manual” to readjust traffic signs and road signs from a gender perspective, promoting the so-called “inclusive language” in which men and women remain neutral , losing the ending “o” and “a”, replaced by “e”.

“Coument promotes, among other things, the use of inclusive language, recognizing and making visible women and diversity, collectives hitherto invisible in the transport sector, due to stereotypes and cultural limitations linked to skills supposedly masculine, ”adds the manager of Diário.

Those who fail can retake the course 30 days later, up to a maximum of three times per year.