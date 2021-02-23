Rebels in three Ecuadorian prisons kill more than 50 – 23/02/2021 – World

More than 50 people have died in rebellions in three Ecuadorian prisons, which the government accused Tuesday (23) of having been orchestrated by criminal organizations.

Government Minister Patricio Pazmino attributed the events to “a combined action of criminal organizations to generate violence in the country’s prisons”. He further said the government and police were taking steps to regain control.

In an attempt to deal with the violence in the area, President Lenín Moreno declared a state of emergency in the prisons due to the frequent clashes between factions. “For the moment, the expert reports more than 50 [prisioneiros] dead, ”Ecuadorian police wrote on their Twitter account, without giving further details.

Violent actions between inmates were observed in prisons in Azuay, Cotopaxi and Guayas provinces – where the government said a riot was under control.

Violence in prisons adds another point to the list of issues facing Ecuador, such as debt and recession, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the country is in the midst of an electoral dispute, who will choose its next president.

The first-round check came amid controversy, and it took two weeks for second place to be defined. The country’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on Sunday (21) that banker Guillermo Lasso will be the opponent of leftist Andrés Arauz – who has taken the lead.

After the 100% count was completed, figures showed that Arauz, a candidate sponsored by ex-President Rafael Correa, had 32.7% of the vote. Lasso, center-right, secured second place receiving 19.74%.

Third, and therefore out of the race, was left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, with 19.38%.

On polling day, the CNE decided to stop the rapid count with nearly 90% of the minutes recorded because it had found a technical link between Lasso and Pérez. At the time, the native chief appeared with a slight advantage over the banker.

As a result, Ecuadorians had to wait for the vote-by-vote count. In addition, the two rivals have asked for more than a recount of the minutes in several provinces of the country.

Lasso complained to the CNE, for releasing a projection still with 20% of the quick count done, stating that Pérez was closer to going to the second round.

Pérez, in turn, organized vigils from day one, during which supporters demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the electoral bodies of the bodies. According to the leftist, his opponent could resort to fraudulent methods to ensure his continuity in the dispute and, being a millionaire candidate, he would have resources to bribe electoral and tax judges.