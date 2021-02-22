Teachers bring new wave of online classes to the Arab world

In 2020, with the world isolated at home, schools and research groups offered a series of online courses on the world of Arab culture. For example, there were courses from Gepom, Universidade Federal do Sergipe, and Revista Diáspora. Apparently 2021 follows the same trend. There are already several courses planned for the coming months, for those who want to complete their 40 studies.

The Brazilian Arab Culture Institute, based in Brasilia, is launching a series of short courses. The first, with lessons from strategic analyst Mohammed Hadjab, will be an introduction to Arab nationalism. The course starts February 24. There are four courses of two hours each with a total cost of R $ 150. Registration must be done through this WhatsApp: (61) 99824-0503.

Gepom, which offered excellent courses last year, returns with a menu of at least five other courses: “History of Islam”, “Clippings of Women from the Arab World”, “Writers from the Middle East” , “Culture and resistance in Palestine” and “Lebanon – History and culture”. Classes are taught by Monique Sochaczewski, Muna Omran and Andrew Traumann. All Gepom courses are virtual, the last four courses cost R $ 300. For more information and to register, write to the email Cursosorientemedio@gmail.com.