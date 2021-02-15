Kremlin says Musk’s invitation to speak with Putin via Clubhouse is ‘very interesting’ – 2/15/2021 – Market

At an invitation from Tesla chief Elon Musk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him in a conversation at the Clubhouse, the Kremlin said it was “very interesting” on Monday (15).

Musk tagged the Kremlin’s Twitter account on Saturday (13), writing: “Would you like to join me for a chat at the Clubhouse?”

“It would be a great honor to speak with you,” Musk, the richest man in the world, added in a subsequent tweet in Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: “In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we have to understand what she means, what is proposed … we must first check, then we will react “.

Clubhouse, an app based in the North American city of San Francisco that launched last year, requires new subscribers to be invited by users before participating. It offers an audio chat room session divided by topic.

Putin, a former KGB agent who went so far as to describe the internet as a United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) project, has expressed his distrust of modern technology for years.

“We want to understand first. President Putin does not use social networks directly in person, he does not have them,” Peskov said.