Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami warnings in Australia and New Zealand – 10/02/2021 – Worldwide

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake with an epicenter located 415 km east of the island of New Caledonia generated a tsunami warning on Wednesday for several countries in the Pacific Ocean region (10).

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency has asked people to avoid beaches and coastal areas, as well as to leave areas of ports, rivers and estuaries on the country’s north coast.

“New Zealand’s coastal areas are expected to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable waves off the coast,” the agency said in a statement.

The Australian weather service has also warned of a tsunami threat over Australian islands and territories.

The European Seismological Center for the Mediterranean (EMSC) said the epicenter of the earthquake is located at a depth of 10 km. The quake followed at least three more aftershocks in the region within an hour, with magnitudes ranging from 5.7 to 6.1.

The US tsunami warning system has triggered a warning of the risk of giant waves in American Samoa, in addition to other possible effects in countries like Fiji and Vanuatu.

To date, there is no information on property damage or casualty reports.