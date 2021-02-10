Boris calls out Elton John and Michael Caine against anti-vaccines; watch the video – 10/02/2021 – World

Singer Elton John, 73, and actor Michael Caine, 78, are the stars of a new UK healthcare (NHS) advertisement to encourage UK residents to get Covid

Although more than 13 million people have already received at least the first dose and more than 500,000 both doses of the vaccine, data shows a much lower participation of minorities among those already vaccinated.

According to an NHS study released this month, among those over 80, whites are almost twice as likely to have been vaccinated as blacks. The rate was also lower among Asians or people of mixed ancestry.

Support from popular figures trusted by the public is highlighted by scientists as one of the best ways to increase vaccine uptake among those who are reluctant.

In the commercial, Elton John appears as if he was in a selection to participate in a film, and repeats several different tones for his lines. He says he wants to “show people that getting vaccinated helps protect us and the people we love.”

“So I hope we can all come together and do our part in the fight against this miserable disease,” he said. “The more people in society are vaccinated, the more likely they are to eradicate the national Covid pandemic.”

The singer also claims that the vaccines were all approved after meeting “necessary quality and safety standards.” After that, he hummed “I’m Still Standing”, recorded by him in 1983.

In the video, Elton John also claims to have the vaccine and imitates Michael Caine. The actor then appears as having been chosen, in place of Elton John, to play in the play.

He gets an injection and says, “Hi, my name is Michael Caine. I just got a Covid vaccine. It didn’t hurt. A lot of people don’t know that.”

WHAT BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE SUGGESTS TO RAISE VACCINE ADHESION

ENVIRONMENT (increase the membership of those who have no prior restriction)

Location – the closer, known, convenient and reliable it is, the greater the acceptance. In the current pandemic, it is important to avoid overcrowding and contagion

Cost of vaccination – avoid travel expenses and schedules that hamper people’s work

Time spent – allow planning, avoid queues, extend schedules

Treatment – prepare healthcare professionals to welcome, ensure safety and answer questions about disease and vaccines

Information – disseminate educational, accessible and clear messages

Reminders – send emails, texts or phone messages to remind patients that they are about to be vaccinated

Standards – making vaccines the norm, so you have to speak up if you don’t want to take them

SOCIAL INFLUENCE (helps convince people in doubt)

Positive visibility – reinforcing the fact that the majority want to be vaccinated, instead of focusing on the minority who refuse the vaccination. Publicize scenes of people vaccinated and place vaccination posts in visible places Window open – highlight changes in position in favor of the vaccine; hearing that others are increasingly adopting a behavior prompts people to make the same arguments – training health professionals to recognize the reasons for vaccine resistance and to eliminate it; research also shows that they are more likely to recommend vaccination when they have been vaccinated. that vaccination has a collective effect and protects the most vulnerable

MOTIVATION (prevents doubters from giving up)

Anticipation – Confidence in the vaccine needs to be built up before people form an opinion against it. This involves managing expectations and clarifying doubts transparently, including side effects, well before the start of vaccination.

REGULATIONS (for those who are resistant to vaccines)

Mandatory requirement – make immunization a condition of travel, benefits, work or study. Research shows that strategies that try to change a person’s opinion have little effect

WHAT MAKES VACCINATION DIFFICULT:

fear of contagion at the vaccination site influence of opinion makers against vaccination opposing opinion about the vaccine in groups in which the person participates (church, company, clubs, family circle or friends) excessive visibility of people or theories against the vaccine

Sources: Psychological Science and WHO Technical Advisory Group on Perceptions and Behavioral Sciences for Health