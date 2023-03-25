Who Is John Homan? How Did He Pass Away?

John Homan, a member of the classified staff at Northridge Middle School, has been named as the victim who passed away in the school’s parking lot early on Friday.

John Homan’s Sudden Demise

The Middlebury School Police Department is looking into Homan’s demise. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement requesting that people stay away from the area if at all feasible. The north side of the middle school parking area will be blocked while police continue their investigation, according to the statement. However, student pickup will continue in the usual manner. Homan is listed as a Multiple Language Learning Paraprofessional for Middle School Students at Northridge Middle School on his LinkedIn profile. He most recently worked as an international customer support representative at Conn-Selmer.

Statement On John Homan’s Mishap

It was an awful day for the Middlebury Community Schools family, according to a statement on the school’s Facebook website. The classified staff member John Homan passed away in the north parking area behind Northridge Middle School. No student was ever in peril or under threat. However, the campus was placed on lockdown for a while until police determined it was secure. No more remarks will be given at this time out of regard for the family. Next week, extra counselors will be present to meet with pupils as well as employees as required or requested. It is requested that everyone in the MCS family and community support one another during this trying period.