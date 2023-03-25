What Happened to Kaylene Oehling? Know Everything About Her

According to Allegheny County detectives, a young woman who vanished almost three years ago is the owner of a set of human remains discovered off the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard on March 19.

Who Was Kaylene Oehling And What Happened to Her?

In January of the year 2020, Kaylene Oehling disappeared under mysterious circumstances. She was supposed to go babysit her younger siblings at her mother’s house in Etna, but she never arrived back. Her family has continued to demand answers ever since, conducting investigations and holding vigils.

According to Allegheny County police, hunters discovered a human skull last Sunday while they were in the woods along Washington Boulevard in Lincoln-Lemington. Further remains were discovered in the vicinity during an investigation. They were recognised as the missing 20-year-old lady Kaylene on Friday.

The remains that were found are Kaylene Oehling’s, according to investigators. Jason Oehling, the father of Kaylene, went to the location where his daughter’s bones were discovered for the first time on Friday. Jason Oehling told KDKA-TV that Kaylene is his baby, has always been his baby, and will always continue to be his baby.

Kaylene’s Family Still in Shock

Jason Oehling, the victim’s father sadly stated that blood simply drained away from him when he was told and it was confirmed that the remains were of his adorable daughter. said. He added that he was just constantly hoping for a different result when the remains went for tests, but as the results came out, he was in complete shock.

Hailey Oehling, Kaylene’s younger sister was also very devastated after hearing the news of losing her sister. She said that even though she still texted her elder sister daily, it still hurts and all of this was like one of those things that keep happening to you. She overheard her mother on the phone and heard the news. She told that when she overheard her mother screaming in agony, she knew right away, and hearing that sound was unmatched.

What Kaylene’s Dad Said About All This?

As a family, Jason Oehling declared that he along with his family members were never going to give up on finding their missing daughter. The cause of demise has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, but Jason Oehling claimed that even if that determination is made, police told him they may still have enough evidence to press charges.

Michael Manno, Kaylene Oehling’s ex-husband, has not been labelled a suspect in this investigation, although he entered a plea agreement on a charge of corruption of children last year. After Kaylene Oehling went missing, the police said that he sent her younger sister pornographic pictures of Kaylene Oehling. He received a minimum jail term of six months.