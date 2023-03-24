The Life and Career of George Farmer: What We Know About Candace Owens’ Husband

Candace Owens, a conservative pundit and political activist, has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Her husband, George Farmer, on the other hand, has mainly remained out of the spotlight. In this article, we look at George Farmer’s life and profession, as well as what we know about his connection with Candace Owens.

Who is Candace Owens?

George Farmer was born to a wealthy family in London, England, in 1981. His father, Michael Farmer, is a hedge fund manager and member of the House of Lords. George attended the prestigious Harrow School and studied at Oxford University, earning a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics.

A Career in Finance and Politics

After graduating from Oxford, George Farmer began a career in finance, working for firms such as J.P. Morgan and Nomura. He later entered the world of politics, serving as the chairman of the Young Republicans National Federation in the United States. He also worked on the Brexit campaign, serving as the communications director for Leave: EU, a pro-Brexit group.

Who is Candace Owen’s husband?

George Farmer met Candace Owens in 2018 at a party in London. The two hit it off and began dating shortly after that. They were married in August 2019 in a ceremony at Trump Winery in Virginia. Several prominent conservatives, including Charlie Kirk and Nigel Farage, attended the wedding.

Supporting Candace’s Career

Since their marriage, George Farmer has been a supportive presence in Candace Owens’ career. He has often accompanied her to events and appeared in her social media posts. In 2021, he founded a political action committee, America Fighting Back PAC, which supports conservative candidates and causes.

Controversies and Criticisms

Despite his success and support for his wife’s career, George Farmer has also faced his share of controversies and criticisms. In 2017, he was fined by the U.K.’s Electoral Commission for making an illegal donation to the Brexit campaign. He has also been accused of making controversial statements on social media, including comments about race and immigration.

In Conclusion

George Farmer’s life and career are marked by privilege, education, and a commitment to conservative politics. His marriage to Candace Owens has made him a more visible figure in the public eye, though he has faced his share of controversies and criticisms. As Owens’ career continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see George Farmer’s role in her life and work.

