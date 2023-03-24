Oliver Park: DJ Graeme Park’s Son Passed Away At The Age Of 18

Oliver Park, the son of DJ Graeme Park, passes away from cancer after a year-long fight. DJ Graeme, a British DJ renowned for his work at Manchester’s storied Hacienda nightclub, revealed the tragic news in a statement on social media. Let’s look at Oliver Park’s cause of demise and how DJ Graeme Park’s kid is no more.

How The Son Of DJ Graeme Park Passed Away?

Oliver Park, the 18-year-old son of British DJ Graeme Park, passed away after a “year-long battle with cancer.” A family statement from Park’s wife Jenny and Oliver’s identical sibling Ben was posted on social media. For his efforts at The Hacienda and the development of club culture, Park is well known.

Oliver Park Cause Of Demise

We regret having to let you know that Oliver Park has gone away. Oliver Park was thought to have a pleasant disposition. Given the recent news that Oliver Park passed away from an uncommon cancer.

Oliver was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the vertebrae in November 2021, a few months after he turned 17 years old. Oliver Park’s cancer fight was disclosed in a statement by his father, DJ Graeme Park. The statement claimed that Oliver “never once got angry, complained, or felt sad” after learning of his cancer prognosis.

About Oliver Park

The firstborn of British DJ Graeme Park was Oliver Park. One of the initial pioneers of the UK’s rave/club culture is the British DJ and dance music producer Graeme Park. He is best recognised for playing a significant part in The Haçienda club in Manchester, England.

After starting his job as a DJ at Nottingham’s Select-a-Disc Records, Park’s first DJ jobs included The Garage Club, The Leadmill, and other clubs in the Midlands and North of England. In 1987, Mike Pickering (of the M-People fame) invited him to perform the decks at the storied The Haçienda club, and he did so up until the establishment’s closure in June 1997. The founding of is attributed to Park and Pickering.

He began his lengthy career by playing acid house at the beginning of 1984 in a number of Nottingham bars and venues. Danny Rampling defeated Park to win the first DJ Magazine Best DJ in the World Award in 1991.

DJ Graeme Park Obituary

Losing a loved one is among the worst experiences anyone can have in life. Any journey must have a final goal. Sadly, the person’s time on earth has now come to a stop with their demise. We extend our love, prayers, and wishes for eternal peace to his family, friends, and loved ones. Peace be upon him.

Read Also: Gunter Nezhoda Passed Away at 67 After Battling With Cancer