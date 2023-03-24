Meshay Melendez And Layla Stewart Passed Away, Kirkland Warren Has Criminal Record

Meshay Melendez, 7, Layla Stewart, her mother, a missing Vancouver woman, and Layla Stewart’s body were discovered in a rural region. In the text that follows, let’s look at more specifics regarding this instance.

What Happened To Layla Stewart And Meshay Melendez?

The bodies of a missing mother and daughter were discovered in a rural region on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a remote region east of Washougal, bodies of a missing Vancouver woman and her 7-year-old daughter were discovered.

According to the agency, a man walking his dog reported discovering what he believed to be two “life-sized mannequins” down an embankment in the dense undergrowth off Southeast Wooding Road close to Sunset View Road. The bodies were tentatively identified by the police force as those of Meshay “Karmen” Melendez, and her daughter, Layla Stewart.

Cause Of Demise

Families were informed, the Vancouver police said. Their cause of demise will be made public by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The scene where they were discovered is currently under examination by the sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit, which Skidmore described as a homicide probe.

Where The Mother And Her Kid Were Last Spotted?

Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart, a mother and daughter, were last seen with Melendez’s ex-boyfriend Kirkland C. Warren on the morning of March 12. Melendez’s mother was unable to contact the couple during their usual video chat session, so she filed a missing persons report for them on Saturday.

The missing person investigation is now considered closed, according to Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp, who described the outcome as “a very tragic resolution.” Wednesday night, Kapp was uncertain if Warren, 28, is a suspect in their demises or if authorities have named other people of interest. Police had identified Warren as a person of interest in their disappearances on Tuesday.

Inquiry Into Missing Persons

After learning from family members that they hadn’t heard from Melendez and her daughter since March 11 at Springfield Meadows Apartments, 4317 N.E. 66th Ave., Vancouver officers checked on their welfare at around 2:15 on Saturday. A friend told the family that the couple hadn’t been home for several days and that their dog was inside the apartment barking, according to a police press release.

Charged With Domestic Abuse

Warren was originally accused of opening fire at Melendez’s home in the Minnehaha area on December 13. He has already been charged with a number of domestic violence-related crimes, including two counts of fourth-degree assault, a drive-by mishap , second-degree assault with a weapons, gross misdemeanour harassment with bodily injury, and more.

