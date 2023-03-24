Meet Coach Dusty May and His Wife Anna Nonte

Dusty May is a basketball coach from Florida. His wife Anna Nonte is a Bloomfield operative therapist. Dusty’s kid, Jack May, was born on January 30, 2003. He and his spouse Anna have three boys: Jack, Charlie, and Eli May. Jack, the eldest of the brood, has pursued athletic ambitions and is currently a professional basketball player for the Florida Gators.

Who is Coach Dusty May?

Dusty May has undoubtedly provided a solid basis for his progeny to make an impact in athletics. Aside from Jack, his siblings Charlie and Eli are thinking about following in their father’s footsteps. Dusty also has a long coaching background, having started as an assistant coach for the Eastern Michigan Eagles after graduating from Indiana University Bloomington in 2005. After serving as an assistant coach at multiple clubs, he was hired as head coach at Florida Atlantic in March 2018. Dusty May earns roughly $500 thousand each year. May and the squad advanced to the Sweet 16 of the March Madness 2023 tournament after defeating the red-hot FDU lead basketball coach Tobin Anderson.

His Married Life with Anna Nonte

Dusty May is blissfully married to Anna May, his adored companion. Dusty and Anna live in Boca Raton, Florida, with their three children. Anna and Dusty met in high school and fell in love. The two loving souls met for the first time while attending Eastern Greene High School in Bloomfield. Their romance grew and flowered into a profound partnership over time. They eventually enrolled in the same college, Indiana University.

She afterward opted to transfer to Purdue University. Dusty and Anna walked down the aisle shortly after graduating in 2000. Three years later, in January 2003, they welcomed their first child, Jack. He’s shared a few photos of himself with his other half on Facebook. In April 2016, the couple smiled at the camera as they posed in front of a river in Florida.

A Very Low-Key Profile

Anna, on the other hand, has kept her profile low-key and has not shared any images on social media. In January 2012, her single Facebook post was a snapshot of her and her spouse. Anna was born in 1977, a few months after Dusty, and she is now 46 years old. Because of Dusty’s career, the couple has lived in several areas throughout the county throughout the years.

Anna, a Bloomfield, Indiana native, married Dusty and moved to West Lafayette, a township city in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. The couple then moved to Murray, Kentucky, for a year before settling in Santa Monica in downtown Los Angeles, California. Dusty and Anna moved to Birmingham, AL, for a couple of years when Dusty worked as an assistant manager for the UAB Blazers. Similarly, when May was hired as an assistant at Louisiana Tech in 2009, they were compelled to relocate to Ruston, Louisiana, to accommodate job obligations.

