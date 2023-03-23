Who is Dianne Buswell in a Relationship With? Everything You Need to Know

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in shock recently as rumors began circulating that professional dancer Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend, YouTube star Joe Sugg, had split up. The couple had been relations for several years and had even appeared on a popular dance competition show together. However, in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Buswell has broken her silence and addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship.

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne Buswell, who is originally from Australia, spoke candidly about the pressure of being in the public eye and the impact that rumors and speculation can have on a relationship. “It’s not easy when you’re in the public eye and people are constantly talking about your personal life,” she explained. “But Joe and I have always been very supportive of each other and we’re both focused on our careers at the moment.”Buswell dispels the rumors surrounding their split, stating that they are still very much together and that the speculation was simply unfounded. “We’re still together and we’re delighted,” she said. “We’re just taking some time out for ourselves and focusing on our individual projects at the moment.”

Split-Up Rumors

The couple has been keeping busy with their respective careers, with Dianne Buswell recently launching her own dance fitness program and Sugg working on a number of projects for his popular YouTube channel. Despite their busy schedules, Buswell insists they make time for each other and prioritize their relationship. “We make sure to schedule in time for each other, even if it’s just a quick FaceTime call,” she said. “It’s important to us to stay connected and support each other, even when we’re apart.” Dianne Buswell also spoke about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Sugg often traveling for work and Buswell splitting her time between Australia and the UK. “It’s not easy, but we make it work,” she said. “We have a lot of trust and respect for each other, and we communicate regularly to stay connected.”

Dianne Buswell Has Not Split Up With Her Boyfriend

The Strictly Come Dancing star also addressed the impact that the show has had on her life and career, saying that it has opened up new opportunities and allowed her to connect with fans all over the world. “Strictly has been an amazing experience for me,” she said. “I’ve had the chance to work with some incredible people and I’ve learned so much about myself as a dancer and as a person.” Despite the ups and downs of being in the public eye, Dianne Buswell remains focused on her goals and is grateful for the opportunities that have come her way. “I feel very lucky to be doing what I love and to have the support of my fans,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds and to continue growing and learning as a dancer and a person.”

In conclusion, Dianne Buswell’s recent interview with The Daily Mail has provided some much-needed clarity on the rumors surrounding her relationship with Joe Sugg. Despite the challenges of being in the public eye and maintaining a long-distance relationship, Buswell remains focused on her career and committed to her relationship with Sugg. Fans of the couple can rest assured that they are still going strong and that their love is as strong as ever.

