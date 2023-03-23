Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera: What’s New in their Marriage?

Pop-rock singer Ryan Cabrera has tied the knot with WWE star Alexa Bliss. The couple announced their marriage on social media, sharing stunning pictures from their intimate ceremony that took place on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Tied the Knot in 2020

The 38-year-old singer, Ryan Cabrera, and the 29-year-old wrestler, Alexa Bliss got engaged in November 2020, after a year of relationships. They had met on the set of a TV show, and their romance blossomed from there. Cabrera and Bliss had originally planned to have a big wedding with all their friends and family in attendance. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, they decided to have a small, private ceremony instead. The wedding ceremony took place at a gorgeous desert resort in Sedona, Arizona. Cabrera looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Bliss wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gown with a long train. The bride’s hair was styled in soft waves, and she wore a beautiful floral headband.

All About the Wedding Day

The couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of their closest family and friends. Cabrera’s bandmate, guitarist John Vesely, served as the officiant. The ceremony was followed by a reception that included dinner, dancing, and a beautiful cake. The newlyweds took to social media to share their excitement and joy about their big day. Bliss shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, captioning one of them, “Yesterday was absolutely incredible. The best day ever with the love of my life @ryancabrera.” Cabrera also shared a photo on Instagram, saying, “Best day of my life with the best person in the world @alexa_bliss_wwe_.”

A Happy Married Life

The couple’s fans and friends were quick to send their good wishes and congratulations. Among them were fellow WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, who commented, “Congrats you two!!! We are so happy for you!!” Alexa Bliss and Cabrera’s wedding is a beautiful reminder that love can conquer all, even in the midst of challenging times. Despite having to alter their plans due to the pandemic, the couple was able to create a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony that they will cherish forever.

Alexa Bliss and Cabrera: A Love to Cherish Forever

It is also worth noting that the couple’s wedding was a beautiful representation of the power of love, as it transcends age, race, and career choices. Cabrera is a successful musician, while Bliss is a renowned wrestler. However, their love for each other shows that these differences do not matter when it comes to matters of the heart.

In conclusion, Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss’s wedding is a beautiful celebration of love and commitment. It is a testament to the fact that, even in the midst of challenging times, love can still prevail. Congratulations to the happy couple, and may their love continue to grow and flourish for years to come.

Read Also: Who is Marcel Marceau, The Google Doodle Tribute For the Day?