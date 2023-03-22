Who is Sofia Coppola’s Husband? Meet Thomas Mars and Learn More About the Musician

Who is Thomas Mars? Sofia’s Husband?

Thomas Mars was born in Versailles, France, on November 21, 1976. He grew up in a musical family and started playing the piano at a young age. In the 1990s, Mars formed a band called Darlin with friends Laurent Brancowitz and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Although the band did not achieve much success, they caught the attention of British music critic John Harris, who described their sound as “a daft punky thrash.”

In 1999, Darlin disbanded, and Mars and Brancowitz formed a new band called Phoenix. The band’s debut album, “United,” was released in 2000 and received critical acclaim. The album’s single, “Too Young,” became a hit in France and was featured in the Sofia Coppola film “Lost in Translation.”

Phoenix continued to release successful albums, including “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” in 2009, which won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. Mars is the band’s primary vocalist and lyricist, and his distinct voice and writings have been hailed by fans and reviewers alike.

Collaborations and Solo Work

In addition to his work with Phoenix, Mars has collaborated with other artists, including Air, Daft Punk, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. He also contributed to the soundtrack of “Marie Antoinette,” a film directed by his wife, Sofia Coppola.

Mars also released solo work, including the album “Il Nous Restera Ça” in 2016. The album features Mars singing in his native French and has been praised for its emotional depth and beauty.

Thomas Mars Relationship with Sofia Coppola

Mars and Sofia Coppola met in 1999 when Phoenix contributed to the soundtrack of her film “The Virgin Suicides.” They began relations in 2005 and got married in 2011. The couple has two daughters together, Romy and Cosima.

Coppola has been a supporter of Phoenix since their early days and has directed several of their music videos. Mars has also been a collaborator on many of Coppola’s film projects, including “Lost in Translation” and “Marie Antoinette.” Their creative partnership and personal relationship have been praised by fans and critics alike.

In interviews, Mars and Coppola have spoken about their shared love of music and art and how their relationship has influenced their work. Mars has said that he appreciates Coppola’s unique vision and the way she brings a sense of beauty and emotion to her films.

Conclusion

Thomas Mars is a talented musician and vocalist who has achieved success both with his band Phoenix and as a solo artist. His relationship with Sofia Coppola has been a source of creative inspiration for both of them, and they have collaborated on many projects over the years. As Mars continues to create music and collaborate with other artists, fans will no doubt continue to be captivated by his unique voice and songwriting.

