Tim Duncan Wife: Who is Tim Duncan Married to?

Tim Duncan is a retired professional basketball player who played his entire 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Known for his impressive skills on the court, Duncan is not married as of now. However, the word wife for him is associated with his ex-wife, Amy Sherrill, also known as Amy Duncan. In this article, we will delve into who Amy Duncan is and what she is known for.

Who is Amy Duncan, ex-wife of Tim Duncan?

Amy Duncan, formerly known as Amy Sherrill, was born on August 5, 1976, in North Carolina. Not much is known about her childhood and upbringing, but she attended Wake Forest University, where she studied psychology. It was at Wake Forest that she met Tim Duncan, who was also a student at the university. The two began relations while still in college, and their relationship blossomed over the years. They got married on July 21, 2001, in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Sydney and a son named Draven.

Amy is known for being a private person, and she has stayed out of the public eye for the most part. She has accompanied Tim to various events over the years, including NBA games and award ceremonies, but she prefers to keep a low profile. In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Tim spoke about his wife’s decision to stay out of the spotlight. He said, “She’s not into the attention. She likes to be in the background, and that’s the way she likes it.”

Tim Duncan Foundation

Despite her desire for privacy, Amy is known for her philanthropic work. She has been actively involved in various charities and causes over the years, including the Tim Duncan Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband in 2001. The foundation aims to create positive change for children and families through education, health, and wellness initiatives. In addition to her work with the foundation, Amy is also involved in the San Antonio community. She has volunteered at local schools and has served as a mentor to young girls. She is passionate about empowering women and girls and has spoken out about the importance of education and leadership for women.

Sherrill is also an Interior Designer

Amy is also a skilled interior designer, and she has designed the couple’s homes over the years. In an interview with Texas Monthly, Tim spoke about his wife’s talent for interior design. He said, “She’s got a great eye for design, and I think it’s something she really enjoys doing. She puts a lot of time and effort into it, and I think it shows.” In her free time, Amy enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She and Tim have traveled all over the world, and they often share photos of their adventures on social media. They also enjoy spending time outdoors, and they have been known to go hiking and camping as a family.

In conclusion, Amy Duncan is a private person who has dedicated her life to philanthropy and empowering others. She is known for her work with the Tim Duncan Foundation and her involvement in the San Antonio community. She is also a talented interior designer and a loving wife and mother. Despite her husband’s fame, Amy prefers to stay out of the public eye, but she has left a lasting impact on those she has worked with and those she has helped through her charitable work.

