Rupert Murdoch to Marry Ann Lesley Smith – An Unexpected Turn of Events

The Announcement that Shocked the World

On March 16th, 2023, the world was rocked by the announcement that media mogul Rupert Murdoch had become engaged to former model and actress Ann Lesley Smith. The couple, who had been relations for several months, announced their engagement via a statement from Murdoch’s spokesperson. The news was unexpected. It has since sparked intense speculation and discussion about the couple’s relationship, their motivations for getting married, and what the future may hold for them.

A Surprising Turn of Events for the Media Mogul

The news of Murdoch’s engagement came as a surprise to many, given the media mogul’s long and storied career, as well as his personal life. Murdoch, now 92 years old, has been married three times before and has had several high-profile relationships. His previous marriages to Patricia Booker, Anna Murdoch, and Wendi Deng ended in divorce, and he has been linked to several other women. As such, the news that he has found love again, and is planning to tie the knot, has been met with a mixture of shock, scepticism, and curiosity.

Who is Ann Lesley Smith?

With the news of Murdoch’s engagement to Smith, many people have asked: Who is she? Despite her long and varied career, Smith is not a household name in the same way that Murdoch is. However, she has had an exciting and varied life and worked in several fields over the years. Born in London in 1955, Smith began her career as a model in the 1970s and worked as an actress, appearing in several films and TV shows. She later became a journalist and writer and has published several books. More recently, she has worked as a political consultant and has been involved in several high-profile political campaigns.

What’s Next for the Couple?

With the news of their engagement now public, many people wonder what’s next for Murdoch and Smith. While the couple has not yet announced a wedding date, they are expected to tie the knot shortly. Some have speculated that the couple may opt for a small, private ceremony, while others have suggested that they may go all out with a lavish wedding.

Beyond the wedding, it is unclear what the future holds for the couple. Murdoch is still actively involved in his media empire, and it remains to be seen how his new marriage will impact his work. Similarly, Smith is still involved in politics, and it will be interesting to see how her relationship with Murdoch may influence her work in this area.

Conclusion

The news of Rupert Murdoch’s engagement to Ann Lesley Smith has taken many people by surprise. With three previous marriages under his belt, and a reputation as a notorious ladies’ man, few would have predicted that Murdoch would find love again at 92. However, with the announcement now public, the world is left to speculate on the future of this unlikely couple. Whether they opt for a small, private wedding or a lavish affair and how their relationship may impact their respective careers remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure: the world will be watching as this incredible love story continues to unfold.

