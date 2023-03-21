Jehane Thomas: Model And Influencer Passed Away At The Age Of 30

Jehane Thomas was a well-known figure on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She was a free-lance trip organizer from Doncaster, North Yorkshire, England. She was thirty years old and had two young boys, Isaac and Elijah.

Jehane frequently shared videos on Instagram and TikTok with her fans to give them a glimpse of her everyday activities. Her untimely, unexpected died has crushed her family, friends, and commaunity, leaving them inconsolable.

Jehane Thomas Husband

Famous British TikTok user Jehane Thomas is married to Liam Marr and has two children. Jehane Thomas, a popular TikTok user, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Her partner has now paid homage to her in an emotional post on social media. The 30-year-old mother from Doncaster passed away on March 17, a Friday.

She had earlier told her followers that she had health problems, experienced migraines, and had recently been diagnosed with optic neuritis. She claimed to have had a difficult week, both bodily and mentally, a few days before she passed away.

Health Issues

Jehane Thomas recently began writing about her health issues on the website and revealed that she has ocular neuritis. This illness is caused by an inflamed nerve that transmits signals from the eyes to the brain. In her TikTok updates, she has also mentioned that she frequently had to travel to the hospital for her treatment. Just before she passed away, the tiktoker uploaded her last video while waiting in a hospital for surgery to treat her illness.

How Did Jehane Thomas Passed Away?

Thomas passed away on March 17, 2023, from a variety of unexplained illnesses and migraines. Thirty was her age. Thomas published a “tearful video” about her excruciating migraine pain just two days before she passed away. Optic neuritis is brought on by “inflammation of the optic nerve, which transmits signals from the eye to the brain,” according to WebMD. Additionally, Thomas had stated that she would be undergoing surgery.

Career

On social media, Jehane Thomas is a well-known personality. Model. Instagram influencer and popular TikTok user. She had 25.4K Instagram followers at the time the tale was being written, and she had 366 posts. She also oversees a name-brand YouTube channel with 458 followers.

As a social media influencer, she earned money by promoting various goods on her Instagram and other accounts. She has utilized Tiktok, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram in addition to being a well-known user of all of those platforms.

Read Also: Jennie Baranczyk: Her Husband and Family