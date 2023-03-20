Willie Cager, a Key Player of Texas Western’s 1966 Championship Team, Dies on the Anniversary of Their Historic Win

Who was Willie Cager?

Willie Cager, a basketball player for Texas Western College (now known as the University of Texas at El Paso), was a vital member of the 1966 NCAA Championship team. He and his teammates made history by becoming the first all-Black starting lineup to win a national championship. This achievement paved the way for future generations of Black athletes in college basketball and beyond.

Cager, born in New York City in 1944, was integral to the 1966 Texas Western team that made history. He played power forward for the team, and his athleticism and toughness were crucial to their success. In the championship game against the University of Kentucky, Cager had 14 points and 11 rebounds, helping his team secure the victory.

The 1966 NCAA Championship Game

The 1966 NCAA Championship game between Texas Western and the University of Kentucky was a defining moment in college basketball history. Texas Western’s all-Black starting lineup faced off against Kentucky’s all-White team, which was the norm then. The game was a hard-fought battle, with Texas Western coming out with a final score of 72-65. Willie Cager played an instrumental role in the victory, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The win by Texas Western was not just a victory on the court but a triumph over racial barriers that had long plagued college basketball. At the time, it was common for teams to have all-White starting lineups, and Black players were often limited in their opportunities to play. Texas Western’s victory shattered those stereotypes and helped to pave the way for more opportunities for Black athletes in college sports.

What was Willie Cager’s contribution to American basketball?

The impact of the 1966 Texas Western team on college basketball and American society cannot be overstated. The team’s victory challenged racial stereotypes and broke down barriers for Black athletes in college sports. Willie Cager and his teammates were trailblazers, paving the way for future generations of Black athletes to succeed and excel in their respective sports.

The 1966 Texas Western team’s victory had a ripple effect throughout college basketball. The following year, more than 50% of NCAA teams had at least one Black player on their roster, and by the mid-1970s, Black players made up more than 25% of Division I basketball players. The 1966 Texas Western team’s win catalysed change in college sports and helped pave the way for greater racial integration in sports and society.

Condolences to the champion Willie Cager

Willie Cager’s passing on the anniversary of his team’s historic victory has left the basketball community mourning the loss of a pioneer. Cager continued to impact the sport after his career, coaching and mentoring young players. He remained involved with the UTEP basketball program and was a beloved figure in the El Paso community.

Cager’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes, particularly Black athletes who have followed in his footsteps. His commitment to excellence on the court and his willingness to break down racial barriers in sports will never be forgotten. UTEP’s current head coach, Rodney Terry, said, “Willie Cager was a true trailblazer and inspiration to so many, not just in El Paso, but throughout the country. His impact on the game of basketball and the community will never be forgotten.”

