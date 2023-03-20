Is Shay Mitchell Married? Meet Her Partner Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress, model, and entrepreneur who gained international recognition for her role as Emily Fields in the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars. While her career has been successful, her personal life has also been a topic of interest for fans and the media. One of the most frequently asked questions about Shay is whether she is married or relations her boyfriend, Matte Babel.

Are Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel Married?

Shay Mitchell and Matte’s relationship has been a topic of speculation since they first started relations in 2017. Matte Babel is a Canadian television host and music journalist who has worked for several media outlets, including ET Canada and MTV. The couple first met through mutual friends, and since then, they have been inseparable. They often post photos together on social media and attend events as a couple.

While Shay and Matte have not tied the knot yet, they welcomed their first child together in October 2019. They kept the pregnancy a secret until Shay announced the birth of their daughter, Atlas Noa, on Instagram. In her post, Shay Mitchell shared her excitement about becoming a mother and thanked Matte for being her partner in this journey. The couple’s fans were thrilled to hear the news and flooded their social media pages with congratulatory messages.

A Strong and Healthy Relationship

Despite their busy schedules, Shay and Matte make sure to spend quality time together as a family. They often share photos of their adventures with their daughter, including trips to the beach, family dinners, and playdates with friends. Shay Mitchell has spoken publicly about how much she enjoys being a mother and how much she has learned from the experience. While Shay and Matte are not married, they seem to have a strong and loving relationship.

They support each other’s careers and goals and have been through several challenges together. In 2018, Matte’s cousin was killed in a shooting in Toronto, and Shay was there to support him during this difficult time. Matte has also been a pillar of support for Shay, especially during her pregnancy and the early days of motherhood.

No Rush to Marry

In conclusion, Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are not married yet, but they have a loving and committed relationship. They are proud parents to their daughter, Atlas Noa, and often share their family adventures on social media. While they may choose to tie the knot in the future, for now, they seem to be focused on building a happy and fulfilling life together. Shay’s fans are excited to see what the future holds for her and her family, and we wish them all the best. Whenever the couple decides to marry, we will keep you updated.

Read Also: Gina Rodriguez, Husband Joe LoCicero Welcome a Baby Boy!