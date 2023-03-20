British Tiktoker Jehane Thomas Passed Away, Know How

Unexpectedly passing away at the age of 30, the British TikTok star left behind two young sons.

Jehane Thomas Passes Away Unexpectedly

Jehane Thomas, whose videos had received more than 1.2 million views, passed away after enduring “bouts of illness and migraines” for a very long time. The 30-year-old began building an internet fan base by sharing videos of her packing her kids’ lunches and family updates. Most recently, when she traveled between the hospital and her home while dealing with migraines and agony, she utilized TikTok as a forum to express her dissatisfaction.

The mother revealed on March 15 that she was “struggling” after being discharged from the hospital. She stated through tears in a video update telling her fans that she was having those painful pressure migraines back. She added that she only had six tablets left, and this is the second one that she had taken since getting home and that she was not sure what she was supposed to do after she ran out of the medicines.

What Jehane Thomas Said Before Passing Away?

She told while crying that no one was taking her seriously, Thomas continued, claiming that she don’t need that treatment because it will ostensibly make her worse. In the video, she also mentioned that she was just so tired of all this and afraid that her head is going to fall off since it was her head, Jehane’s fans commented that the hospital where she was being treated has let her down.

Later that day, she gave an update that now she was back in the hospital, noting there was a “36-hour wait to get me a bed on the ward”. She mentioned a blood patch operation and stated, that she was back on the list to have it done. On March 16, she provided her last update, posting on TikTok that she was looking for “immediate relief” from the procedure.

Jehane stated that she was unable to elevate her head without wanting to be ill, and she was unable to walk, due to which she needed to be taken everywhere. However, after a few hours of this update, friends verified Thomas’ passing away to the media channels.

What did Jehane Thomas’s Fans say About It?

Her fans were devastated to know that their idol had passed away and sent condolences to her family through social media. One fan said that she will always live through her boys. Another added referring to her boys that they should make her proud and that she will always be missed. Whereas another fan commented that Jehane’s passing away didn’t feel real to him and that she was such an inspirational woman.

Read Also: What You Should Know About John Oliver’s Wife?