At the Valspar Championship, Adam Schenk pursued his first PGA Tour victory but choked on the 18th hole in a stunning display of dashed hopes. Schenk flew his eight-month pregnant wife Kourtney, who is expecting their first child, to watch what he thought would be a career-defining moment as he held the overnight lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Valspar Championship’s Final Round

Schenk was the third favorite (+450) going into the Valspar Championship’s final round. This placed him third with an 18.2% chance of victory, just behind Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth. The ultimate winner, Taylor Moore, could be backed at +1000, making him a respectable underdog to the first three in the field. Schenk appeared to have a good chance with a one-shot advantage over Spieth, but golf can be a cruel and unexpected game.

In a bold gesture, Schenk invited his heavily pregnant wife Kourtney to support him. Little did the couple realize that fate had other plans as they eagerly anticipated the chance of Schenk’s first PGA victory.

the last course, please. Schenk, who was sharing the lead, blasted his opening shot straight into a tree. He was unable to recover and made a bogey, which gave Moore the victory after she scored an amazing 67 in the final round. Schenk’s worst fear came true, and it was Moore’s first PGA Tour victory.

Anyone’s heart would have raced with the tension of the closing seconds, much less an expecting mother. It’s hard to picture Kourtney’s heart racing as she watched her husband’s dream vanish; it almost seems like she was practicing Lamaze breathing techniques in anticipation of her own special day.

A Tragic Comedy From A Fairy Tale

The Schenks’ narrative could have been a fairy tale, but it ended up being more tragically comic. It’s amazing that Kourtney didn’t go into labor right there and then as Schenk fumbled on the 18th green.

Schenk ultimately came up short in the Valspar Championship, but he still learned a lot while supporting his wife. The pair can take comfort in the knowledge that sometimes life’s most precious moments are born from the ashes of disappointment as they get ready to welcome their first child.

Schenk can look back on this time as a turning point as he begins the next phase of his life as a father and a golfer. Without a question, Schenk will recover and carry on pursuing his golfing goals with Kourtney and their young son as his support system.

