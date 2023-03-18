Who is Rick Pitino’s wife? The Love Story of Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi

Rick Pitino, one of history’s most successful college basketball coaches, has been married to his wife, Joanne Minardi, for over three decades. While Pitino’s coaching exploits are well-known, little is known about his personal life, notably his marriage to his wife. In this article, we will examine Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi’s love story and their relationship and married life.

Who is Rick Pitino’s wife? How their love story started

Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi met as undergraduates at the University of Massachusetts in 1975. Pitino was the basketball team’s assistant coach, while Minardi was a cheerleader. The couple began dating and remained together even after Pitino left UMass to become head coach at Boston University.

In 1978, Pitino and Minardi got married in a small ceremony. At the time, Pitino was only 25 years old, and his career was just beginning to take off. The couple moved to Boston, where Pitino continued coaching at Boston University and Providence College.

Why they broke their 30 years old relationship?

Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi have been married for over three decades, and their Bond is stronger than ever. Throughout their marriage, the couple faced their share of challenges, including the death of their infant son, Daniel, in 1987.

Despite the tragic loss, Pitino and Minardi remained committed to each other and their family. They have five children together, and their family has always been a priority for both of them.

In addition to their family, Pitino and Minardi share a passion for philanthropy. They have established the Daniel Pitino Foundation in memory of their son, which supports children and families in need.

Throughout his career, Pitino has often credited his wife for her unwavering support and encouragement. In his book, “Success is a Choice,” he writes, “Joanne has always been there for me, even when I was at my lowest. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and she has been the rock of our family.”

Joanne Minardi has also constantly been present at her husband’s games, cheering him on from the stands. In an interview, Pitino once said, “I always look up to see if she’s there. I look to see if she’s happy. That’s more important to me than anything.”

Finally, Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi’s love story exemplifies the strength of dedication and persistence. Despite life’s ups and downs, they have remained committed to each other and their family, and their generosity has positively influenced the globe. There is little question that their love will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for others as they navigate life together.

