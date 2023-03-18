Who Is Jesse Palmer’s Wife? When Did They Both Get Married?

Jesse revealed that he and Emely had discreetly wed a year earlier in 2021. The pair already feels content with their dog LouLou, whom they consider being “part of the family,” but Jesse jokes that he and Emely would be open to adding a second pet to their family along with children.

Jesse Palmer’s Married Life

Around 2017, Palmer and Fardo started their romantic relationship. In July 2019, they got proposed in Paris. The couple delayed their wedding due to the pandemic, and after postponing their initial plans, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2020. They got married again in 2022 to commemorate their affection. The two aren’t reluctant to post pictures of their relationship on social media. On Instagram, they frequently update followers with pictures from their daily lives and travels around the globe.

Jesse Palmer’s Second Wedding

The couple had to postpone their originally intended marriage in Provence, France, and instead decided to have a quiet as well as intimate ceremony at a dear friend’s home in Connecticut on June 5, 2020. Fardo revealed in July 2022 that the pair wed once more at the opulent Château De La Gaude in Aix-en-Provence, France. She posted pictures of her as well as Palmer in a courtyard looking stunning in their wedding clothes.

Jesse Palmer’s Wife Emely Fardo

Fardo moved to New York City to begin her work after leaving her native Brazil. Although it is unknown when she started modeling, in 2016 she tweeted about her brand-new New York Model Management comp cards. Fardo has posted pictures of herself on the runway as well as photos that appear to be from different fashion shoots on her Instagram page. Fardo is a skilled shooter who has worked both behind and in front of the lens.

The Brazilian beauty has previously posted a number of her expert photographs on Instagram. Palmer and Fardo frequently post information about their romantic relationship online, but they kept their nuptials a secret. It wasn’t until they were spotted sporting their wedding bands in the summertime of 2021 that fans even realized they had gotten married.

