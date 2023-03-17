Who is Muhammad Mokaev’s Wife Khava Eldarbekova?

Kumyk Mokaev was born in the Russian city of Buynaksk in the territory of Dagestan. When Muhammad Mokaev was only 12 years old, he and his father moved to London following the passing of his mother. After landing in Liverpool, they were placed in a camp for refugees and given around £5 per day to survive. Finally, they were relocated to Wigan during their first month in the UK.

In Dagestan, Mokaev had immersed freestyle wrestling, but it wasn’t until he entered the Manchester Wrestling Club in the year 2013 that he began to take this sport seriously and started to participate in the matches. Despite early disappointments, Mokaev succeeded in his career because of his determination and passion for wrestling and mixed martial arts.

Who is Muhammad Mokaev Wife?

In September of last year, Muhammad Mokaev, a rising star in mixed martial arts, married Khava Eldarbekova in Turkey. Since then, the couple has been residing in Bahrain, where Khava practices medicine and Muhammad has been focused on his fight preparation.

Khava Eldarbekova is an extraordinary woman who has excelled in many different disciplines. Her commitment and perseverance have made her an inspiration to many, and her charitable work has had a profound effect on the lives of several individuals in the Chechen Republic. Her inspiring story serves as a motivational lesson and a reminder that everything is achievable with grit and diligence.

About Muhammad’s Career Till Now

In November of the year 2015, Muhammad Mokaev made his official amateur MMA debut. By the end of the following year, he had already amassed four victories in his name. On 11th February of the year 2017, when Mokaev was just 16 years old, he outlasted his opponent by a unanimous decision by winning the flyweight title for Tanko FC.

With this, a crucial turning point in his career was reached. For the next four years, Mokaev remained unbeaten and maintained his incredible winning run. Moreover, in the years 2018 and 2019, he won the title of IMMAF Amateur junior bantamweight champion. His victories lead to solidifying his status as one of the most promising MMA athletes in the world.

However, it was not always this easy for Mokaev, as at Colin Heron’s Kaobon MMA facility in Liverpool, Mokaev’s MMA career began. Mokaev used to clean the gym’s mats from top to bottom in exchange for a membership at the facility. He persevered and put up a lot of effort to work his way up the ranks to become a strong competitor in the sport.

