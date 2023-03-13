What You Should Know About Paul Rodgers’ Wife?

Paul Rodgers is a British-Canadian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, who was born on December 17, 1949. Many bands, including Bad Company, Free, The Law, and The Firm, included him as the lead vocalist. Additionally, he has also given solo performances and worked with the band’s surviving members as “Queen and Paul Rodgers.” On Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time,” Paul was ranked number 55. Rodgers also won the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music which was presented to him by the British Academy.

There are frequently a lot of dating scandals and information about well-known celebrities which their fans are curious about all the time. Is Paul Rodgers single or is he dating anyone? and Who is Paul Rodgers’ wife? are the most frequently asked questions. We are here to dispel dating myths about Paul’s relationships and wives.

About Paul Rodgers-

Paul Rodgers, the Grammy-nominated leader of the iconic band called “Bad Company,” is a musical innovator who has effectively reinvented himself throughout a five-decade career. The famous Rolling Stone Magazine named Paul Rodgers as one of the Greatest Singers of All Time. Paul is also a multifaceted creative force in different genres such as rock, blues, and classic rock.

Since his career started, Paul has been considered a self-taught singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter.

He has sold and written 30 albums recording, producing, and releasing them since the year 1968. He has nearly sold 90 million records throughout his career. Moreover, he also found three bands, “The Firm,” “Bad Company,” and “Free” and oversaw their global success:

Who is Paul Rodgers Married To?

From a previous relationship, Rodgers has a child who now lives in Middlesbrough, England, where he was born. Rodgers had two children, Steve and Jasmine, from his marriage to Machiko Shimizu which took place in the year 1971. The two kids started the band Bôa in the 1990s and are both musicians and singers. However, later in the year 1996, Rodgers and Shimizu decided to part ways, hence, they got divorced.

After getting divorced from his previous wife, Rodgers then married Cynthia Kereluk on September 26 in the year 2007. Cynthia is a former Miss Canada, a well-known model of her time, a physiologist, and an a as well.

The couple got married in Okanagan Valley which is situated in Canada. Rodgers, who has residences in Surrey and Summerland in British Columbia, became a citizen of Canada on October 21, in the year 2011.

