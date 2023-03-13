Red Carpet Couples Oscars 2023

The Oscars is a famous award, that honours those in the film business who have demonstrated artistic and technical excellence. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences awards the Oscar winners each year. Although it was established back in the year 1927, the presentation of the award didn’t begin until the year 1929, and since then, victors have been given a statuette known as an Oscar that is plated in gold.

The 95th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the show had been broadcasted live on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The greatest night in Hollywood was attended in style by famous celebrity couples. The following list includes some of the most fashionable couples that walked the red-colored carpet-

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni-

Ram Charan, a Telugu actor, appeared on the red carpet with his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni.

The movie named “RRR,” in which Charan stars, won over fans everywhere and made history when its standout musical performance, “Naatu Naatu,” received an Oscar award for best original song.

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur-

Alongside his wife, actress Deanne Bray, Troy Kotsur, who won the 2022 Academy Award for his supporting performance in “CODA,” came on the red carpet. Both of the deaf performers made the sign for “love” as they posed together on the red carpet.

Kotsur made history by becoming the first deaf actor to take home the prize in this category. He was also the recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore–

Brendan Fraser went out with girlfriend Jeanne Moore while up for best actor in “The Whale” nomination. For more than a decade, Fraser hasn’t played the lead in a big-budget movie. He received the SAG Award for outstanding lead actor last month.

At the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Fraser and Moore made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis-

Oscar-nominated American actress Jamie Lee Curtis took her actor husband Christopher Guest to the red carpet with her. Crutis went from being a scream queen to being nominated for an Oscar for her supporting performance in “Everything Everywhere Everything at Once.”

Curtis was nominated for the 1st time in Oscars and while describing her excitement, she stated that being nominated was never even in her box of wildest fantasies. She added that she had always felt like an outsider looking in, however, she had always been so appreciative of any opportunities that she had been given.

