Felton Spencer Cause of Death, How Felton Spencer Died?

The basketball community is mourning the loss of Felton Spencer, the former Louisville standout and Eastern High star. Spencer passed away on March 18, 2023, at 55, after a battle with cancer.

Felton Spencer’s Cancer Diagnosis

Felton Spencer was diagnosed with cancer several years ago and had been undergoing treatment ever since. He was known to be a fighter and continued to battle the disease with strength and courage until his passing.

According to reports, Spencer was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He did not disclose the type of cancer he was fighting, but he was known to be receiving treatment. Despite his illness, Spencer remained positive and continued to inspire those around him with his positive attitude.

Spencer’s Legacy

Despite his illness, Spencer’s legacy in basketball remains secure. He was known for his physical presence on the court and ability to dominate in the paint. He played in the NBA for 12 seasons, and his career highlights include being a member of the 1997 Western Conference Champion Utah Jazz team.

Spencer was a 7-foot big who excelled at rebounding the ball and playing solid defence. Over his career, he played for several organizations, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and Golden State Warriors.

During his time in the NBA, Spencer played in 666 games and averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. He was a reliable player known for his work ethic and dedication to the game.

Spencer’s contributions to the basketball game were not limited to his time on the court. After retiring from the NBA in 2002, he continued to work in basketball as a coach and mentor. He was a well-respected figure in the basketball community, and his impact on the game will not be forgotten.

Spencer was also remembered for his contributions off the court. He was a generous and kind-hearted individual who was actively involved in his community. He worked with several charitable organizations and was known for his willingness to give back.

Tributes Pour In

With the news of Felton Spencer’s demise, the basketball community has been inundated with condolences. Several former teammates and coworkers have expressed their sympathies and shared their memories of him on social media.

Chris Mack, the head coach of Louisville, tweeted: “We were shocked to learn of Felton Spencer’s demise. He was an NBA and University of Louisville excellent athlete, but he was also a wonderful person. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Karl Malone, a former Utah Jazz teammate, tweeted, “The news of Felton Spencer’s passing makes me very sad. He was a fantastic friend and teammate, and we shall miss him. His family is in my thoughts and prayers at this trying time.”

Other NBA players and coaches also paid tribute to Spencer, including Shaquille O’Neal, who tweeted, “Rest in peace to my brother Felton Spencer. You were a great teammate and an even better friend. You will be missed.”

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral arrangements for Felton Spencer have not yet been announced. However, it is expected that many people from the basketball community will attend to pay their respects to one of the sport’s great figures.

In conclusion, the basketball world has lost a true legend in Felton Spencer. His legacy will live on, both on and off the court. His contributions to the game of basketball and his charitable work off the court will continue to inspire future generations.

