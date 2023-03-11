Who is Travis Kelce Dating? Know About His Rumoured Girlfriend

Travis Kelce, a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top receiving tight ends. Kelce, who was chosen in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, was only 25 years old in 2014 when he topped his team in receiving yards. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders all severely undervalued the talent of tight ends of the next generation.

Since then, excluding the playoffs, the University of Cincinnati graduate has caught 69 touchdown passes and accumulated more receiving yards than any other tight end in the league. The Chiefs star may thank Patrick Mahomes, a teammate, for helping him achieve those results. Read further to know who Travis Kelce is dating.

Who is Travis’s Rumored Girlfriend?

Travis Kelce who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is said to be rumored dating Zuri Hall, who is an entertainment writer along with an actress. These news headlines appeared after few rumors circulated previous year that he had split from his longtime girlfriend model-host named Kayla Nicole.

There aren’t many pictures of the two available online, and neither has responded to the status on their social media. Travis’s many friends shared a video of him with Kelce seen in the backdrop. They also shared a picture of the Travis’s rumored girlfriend who was seen at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a sports news website.

The only genuine indication of the NBC entertainment correspondent and Kelce’s courtship may be found in sporadic peeks into the backgrounds of their pals’ Instagram stories. Close friends of the pair, though, claim all is well.

What Do We Know About Zuri Hall?

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Zuri Hall started acting at an early age and received a full academic scholarship to attend Ohio State University where she minored in theatre.

The 34-year-old can be seen on television as an Access Hollywood journalist for NBC and as a reporter for American Ninja Warrior, the network’s summer competition series.

Afterwards, she began working both off-camera and on-camera for lifestyle programs on regional TV stations. Until she moved to New York City, she also emceed numerous sporting events and anchored the evening news. There, she worked for FUSE TV and later made appearances on popular television channels like E!, MTV, and VH1.

She has also attempted acting in addition to her on-camera job in broadcasting, beginning with TV advertisements and progressing to cameo roles in shows like The Morning Show which airs on Apple TV, and also stars famous faces like Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell. Apart from all this, Hall also has a blog, podcast, and her own YouTube channel, just like many other popular media figures.

