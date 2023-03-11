Pat Cummins Mother Maria Cummins Died Due To Breast Cancer

The mother of Australia’s Pat Cummin, Maria Cummins, passed away following a long illness. On Friday, while competing in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, the Australian athletes donned black armbands. Let’s look at Maria Cummins’ cause of death and how she passed away in more depth.

Cause Of Death

On March 9, 2023, Maria Cummins, the mother of Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, died away. Cricket Australia posted the sorrowful news of Cummin’s mother’s passing on social media and expressed their condolences to the cricketer and his family.

The Australian cricket squad showed respect on Day 2 of the current 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by donning black armbands.Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green, the two overnight batsmen, came out at 255 for 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium to resume the Australian innings while wearing black armbands.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) sent Cummins and his family a tweet expressing its sympathies. “On behalf of Indian Cricket, we want to convey our sorrow over Pat Cummins’ mother’s passing. He and his family are in our hearts and prayers during this trying time.

How Maria Cummins Passed Away?

We regret having to notify you of Maria Cummins’ passing. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the exact cause of death for Maria Cummins. Breast cancer was the cause of mortality for Maria Cummins.

Cummins disclosed that his mother, who tragically got her initial diagnosis of breast cancer in 2005, has recently been in poor health. Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, had just returned from a trip to India when his mother Maria was given hospice care last month. Maria Cummins unfortunately died from breast cancer. The society is inconsolable as a result of Maria Cummins’ cause of death.

Who Was Maria Cummins?

Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia’s cricket team, was raised by Maria Cummins. Cummins made his Test début in 2011 at the age of 18. Following that, ailments prevented him from playing Test cricket until 2017 and international cricket until 2015.Cummins earned the Allan Border Award for best Australian player of the year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year honors following the conclusion of the 2019 cricket season.

On November 26, 2021, Cummins was named the 47th captain of the Australian Test cricket squad. Australia visited Pakistan under the direction of Pat Cummins in 1998, 24 years after their prior visit. Cummins and Nathan Lyon were two of the leading wicket-takers in the inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy season.

