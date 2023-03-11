Know more about Kevin O’Connell Wife Leah O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback and current head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, is married to the beautiful and talented Leah O’Connell. Kevin was previously the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, working under head coach Sean McVay. O’Connell previously worked for the Washington Redskins, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cleveland Browns before joining the Rams in 2020.

Who are Kevin O’Connell Parents?

6’5 On May 25, 1985, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Kevin O’Connell entered the world. Suzanne O’Connell and her ex-FBI spouse Bill O’Connell have a son whom they named William. After raising their children in New York City, Nancy and Patrick O’Connell moved to Middleton, New Jersey, and then to Carlsbad, California.

Kevin O’Connell College

Football star Kevin O’Connell attended La Costa Canyon High School before playing at San Diego State University from 2004 to 2007. Kevin sat out his freshman season to preserve his eligibility, and in his sophomore year with the Aztecs, he started all nine games and completed 115 of 236 passes for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 12 games as a junior, he had a completion percentage of 233. He threw for 2,663 yards and 19 touchdowns. In his last year of high school, O’Connell played in six games and completed 59 of 101 throws for 635 yards and three touchdowns. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science in December of 2007.

Coaching Experiences of Kevin O’Connell

The New England Patriots picked Kevin O’Connell (round 3, pick 94) of the 2008 NFL draught on April 26.

On February 17, 2015, Kevin O’Connell became a coach with the Cleveland Browns, first serving as the team’s quarterback coach. Kevin O’Connell was brought on board by the San Francisco 49ers on February 26, 2016, to manage unique initiatives.

While with the Washington Redskins, he worked as quarterback coach from January 20, 2017, until 2019, when he was elevated to offensive coordinator. On January 16, 2020, the Los Angeles Rams hired him to be their new offensive coordinator.

On February 15, 2022, Kevin O’Connell was unveiled as the Minnesota Vikings’ next head coach. He was up against Raheem Morris and three other applicants for the head coaching vacancy.

Kevin O’Connell’s contract details after his NFL career are unknown, but we do know how much he made and for how long. He signed a two-year, $2,465,500 contract with the New England Patriots in 2008, including a $760,5000 signing bonus. After agreeing to terms with the New York Jets for two years and $1,250,000 in 2010, he signed a one-year agreement with the Miami Dolphins for $5,252,000 in 2011.

Who is Kevin O’Connell Wife?

Leah O’Connell has been Kevin’s wife since 2010. Since then, they’ve expanded their family with the births of sons Kaden and Kolten and a girl, Quinn.

