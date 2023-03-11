How did Mik Critchlow die? Obituary and Cause of Death for Famous North East Photographer

Mik Critchlow, a well-known photographer from the North East of England, has died away. Many people were startled to learn of Critchlow’s passing because he was a renowned photographer whose work had been displayed in various exhibits and magazines. This article will examine Mik Critchlow’s life, accomplishments, and events leading to his tragic passing.

Who was Mik Critchlow?

Mik Critchlow was born in Northumberland, England, in 1957. He developed a passion for photography at a young age, and his talent soon became evident to those around him. Critchlow studied photography at Newcastle College of Art and Design and later at the Royal College of Art in London. After completing his studies, Critchlow returned to the North East and established himself as a prominent photographer.

Critchlow’s work was known for its distinctive style and focused on the landscape of the North East. His photographs captured the rugged beauty of the region, as well as its industrial heritage. Critchlow’s work was featured in numerous exhibitions, including a solo exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle in 1991. He also published several books on his photographs, including “Northumberland” and “Industrial Landscapes of the North East.”

Critchlow was elected a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society in 2002 due to his peers’ recognition of his contributions to photography. He was a part of the legendary Magnum Photos agency, representing some of the world’s most well-known photographers.

Mik Critchlow Cause of Death

Several people were stunned by Mik Critchlow’s passing because he was still working as a photographer and had just finished a commission for the Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums. Critchlow died away at his Northumberland home on the evening of February 21, 2023. Although the exact reason for his passing has not been determined, a sudden cardiac episode is thought to have been the cause.

His coworkers and admirers grieved over Critchlow’s demise. Numerous individuals expressed their sympathies and shared their recollections of Critchlow’s work on social media. The North East photographic scene has honoured Critchlow’s legacy by planning several exhibits and events in his honour.

Remembering Critchlow’s Contribution to Photography

Mik Critchlow’s passing is a loss to the world of photography, but his legacy lives on through his work. Critchlow’s photographs captured the essence of the North East, and his unique perspective helped shape how others see the region. His work has been exhibited worldwide, inspiring countless photographers to follow in his footsteps.

As we remember Mik Critchlow, we can take comfort in his work, continuing to inspire and delight future generations. He will be missed, but his contribution to photography will live on.

