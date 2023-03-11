Who Is Davy Fitzgerald’s Wife and What You Should Know About Her?

David Dermot Fitzgerald, an Irish hurling manager, and the former player were born on 2nd August in the year 1971. He managed the squad from the year 2008 to the year 2011 before taking over as manager of the Waterford county team recently in the year 2022.

About Davy Fitzgerald-

Fitzgerald’s emotional rollercoaster over the past year has been caused by his 51-year-old fatherhood and his return to management at Waterford. Fitzgerald started playing hurling with the club team at Sixmilebridge. In the year 1989, when he was 17 years old, he made his debut on the club’s top adult team.

His greatest achievement came later in the year 1996 when Sixmilebridge won the All-Ireland Club Championship. After that, in the year 2011, Fitzgerald’s club career came to a conclusion, by which time he had also amassed six Clare Senior Championship victories in addition to two Munster Club Championship victories.

Fitzgerald began managing teams and coaching at the club level while he was still a player. After overseeing every Sixmilebridge team from junior to senior level, he then managed Nenagh Éire g for a little period until failing miserably. Fitzgerald went on to lead the hurling program at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where he also won two Fitzgibbon Cup championships.

Who is Sharon O’Loughlin?

After 13 long years of dating, Davy Fitzgerald wed his longtime girlfriend, Sharon O’Loughlin. The wife of the “Clare” hurling hero is also a Banner County native, and the couple both come from hurling-crazy families. Sharon has played for Clare and is a successful camogie player.

Sharon is the sister of Ger “Sparrow” O’Loughlin, a former teammate on Davy Fitz’s Banner squad that won two All-Ireland championships. In 2019, Fitzgerald and O’Loughlin became husband and wife.

Colm is Davy’s only son, who also plays goalkeeping for Sixmilebridge under his father’s supervision and has participated in minor-level hurling for his county.

In an interview with a magazine in the year 2016, Davy described his kid saying, that Colm is an absolutely lovely young man and that he truly adored his attitude. He also added that he occasionally felt bad for him since he will always be recognized as Davy Fitz’s son, whereas he has made an identity for himself.

What does Davy say About His Wife?

Speaking about his wife, Davy remarked that she was also engaged in extensive playing. He added that he went out with Sharon together before he even met her. Davy also pointed out that Sharon was the sister of Ger O’Loughlin, Sparrow’s brother, with whom he had performed and with whom he did business for many years. He added that his lovely wife is descended from an actual, established throwing family.

Sharon truly understands that her throwing is amazing, which is one thing about her, Fitzgerald also remarked. Speaking highly of his wife, he added that she was never reluctant to express her opinions and that she is a strong-willed woman with a heart of gold, and he absolutely, completely admires that.

