This article is about the personal life, wiki, biography, career and parents of the famous person Chinookal as Chinookal’s husband. Here you will get complete information about Chin Kala’s husband, her age, height, profession and her Instagram. So read it carefully till the end.

Chinu Kala Husband

Chinu Kala is a married lady. She married Amit Kal in Bangalore. The couple got married in 2004. The couple dated for a few years while Chinu worked as a part-time waiter. Daughter of Chinu Kal:- The couple has a daughter but her name is not known. You may be interested to read about the famous Chinu Kala Wiki. So this blog will give you all information about Chin Kal Husband, Age, Family, Net Worth etc. So read on.

What is Chinu kala?

Chinu Kala is an entrepreneur, socialite, model and one of the leading figures in the Indian fashion jewelery industry today. Her startup Rubens Accessories, launched in 2014, is India’s fastest growing fashion jewelery brand. Read on to learn about her business and career.

Chinu Kala Biography

Chinu Kala was born on 10 October 1981 in Rajasthan. Chinu participated in the Gladrag Miss India beauty pageant in 2008 and was a finalist. In 2008, she founded her first venture capital firm, Fonte Corporate Solutions, specializing in corporate marketing and has worked for brands such as Oracle, ITC Limited, Sony Pictures, Today TV and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kala launched Indian Rubens Accessories online. Fashion Jewelry Brand 2014. If you are looking for Chin Kal’s husband, wiki or biography and want to know more about Chin Kal’s net worth, career and achievements, keep reading.

Chinu Kala education

Chinnu Kala’s Education: According to celebrity reports, she has no formal education and only learns through hands-on experience. Continue reading this article to know more about her life.

What is the net worth of Chinu Kala? -Chinu Kala net worth

Chinu Kala Net Worth: According to celebrity net worth, Chinu Kala has a net worth of around Rs 40 crores as she is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Rubens Accessories. Her annual salary is pegged at Rs 50,000-700,000. In 2014, Kala co-founded Rubans Accessories, an online Indian fashion jewelry brand, with her husband, Amit Kala. Rubens was the brainchild of first-generation entrepreneurs Chinucala. The brand has more than 2,000 designs made by artisans across the country. Its official retail store is located at Forum Mall, Bangalore. Rubens wins 2016 Star Young Retailer Award.

