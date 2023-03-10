Jennifer Lawrence Is Hired To Date A 19-Year-Old In ‘No Hard Feelings’

American actress Jennifer Shrader Lawrence (born August 15, 1990). Her films have grossed over $6 billion globally. She was on Time’s 2013 100 Most Influential People list and Forbes’ 2013–2016 Celebrity 100 list.

Lawrence played church and school musicals as a youth. During a family holiday in New York City, a talent scout discovered her aged 14. She started acting in Los Angeles with guest appearances on TV. She debuted on The Bill Engvall Show (2007–2009). She debuted in Garden Party (2008) and broke through as a poor teen in Winter’s Bone (2008). (2010).

Jennifer Lawrence to Date a 19-Year-Old in No Hard Feelings

The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence’s racy comedy “No Hard Feelings” shows her trying to seduce a 19-year-old kid.

Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver who needs money to rescue her childhood home after her ex-boyfriend/tow truck driver Gary (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) takes her car.

According to aceshowbiz.com, Maddie, a former Uber driver, receives an intriguing proposition from two wealthy parents seeking a “date” for their socially awkward teenage son. Wealthy parents Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti want to pull their son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) “out of the shell” before he goes to Princeton.

Maddie’s futile efforts to sleep with Gary are hilarious in the video. In one moment, Maddie asks Gary, “Mind if I touch your wiener?” before revealing that she means his Dachshund wiener dog.

Maddie offers to transport Gary home in a vehicle, but he pepper sprays her thinking she’s kidnapping him. She brings him to dinner, a party, skinny dipping, and sensuous dancing.

“No Hard Feelings” is an edgy, laugh-out-loud comedy by Gene Stupnitsky, who co-wrote “Bad Teacher.” The official description is, “On the edge of losing her childhood home, Maddie uncovers an intriguing job listing: rich helicopter parents seeking for someone to ‘date’ their reclusive 19-year-old son, Percy, before he departs for college. Maddie finds Percy isn’t perfect.”

Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur play Maddie’s buddies. Lawrence, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky, and Marc Provissiero produced the script, which John Phillips co-wrote.

Jennifer Lawrence Personal Life and Family

Lawrence dated Nicholas Hoult during X-Men: First Class’s 2010 production. They split in 2014 after shooting X-Men: Days of Future Past. She started dating Darren Aronofsky in September 2016 after meeting him on Mother! They split in November 2017.

She dated art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2018. They got engaged in February 2019 and married in Rhode Island in October. Lawrence had their son Cy in February 2022.

Read Also: Who is Paul Heyman’s wife? What You Need to Know About Her?