In A Health Report, Phil Collins’ Bandmate From Genesis Claims That He Is “Much More Immobile Than He Used To Be”

Mike Rutherford, a former Genesis bassist and guitarist, has provided fans with a report on Phil Collins’ health. Since sustaining a spinal injury in 2007, which damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and resulted in nerve damage, Collins has struggled with his health. Because of the injury, he was forced to perform in a wheelchair at Genesis’ final performance in March 2022.

Health Condition Of Phil Collins

In an interview with BBC Breakfast to promote his forthcoming tour with Mike + The Mechanics, in which Collins’ son Nic will play drums, Rutherford has since discussed Collins’ health. Rutherford said of Collins’ condition: “As you know, Phil is a tad… He’s much less mobile than he once was, which is unfortunate, but he was cheerful during the trip.

“He’s doing well now, living it up at home. He’s put in a lot of effort over the years. I believe he is having fun staying home. When asked who was a stronger drummer—Phil Collins or his son—Rutherford responded, “I always support the fathers because I’m this generation. Nic is also a great percussionist, but Phil is the best. similar to his father, but slightly distinct.

About Phil Collins

On Genesis’ farewell tour, Nic also provided the drumming, and Rutherford remarked, “It was really nice to have the two of them side by side.” Collins claimed on BBC Breakfast in 2021 that he could “barely hold a stick” in one hand due to his health, which prevented him from playing the drums.

Collins has been using a cane to move for the past few years as well. Genesis sold the publishing rights and master recordings to Concord Music Group along with a part of their songwriting assets back in September.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million (£253million) and will also include master recordings of songs from throughout Collins’ solo career, such as ‘In the Air Tonight’, ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ and ‘Against All Odds’, and his popular covers of Diane & Annita’s ‘A Groovy Kind Of Love’ and ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’ by The Supremes. Additionally, the agreement covers the music that Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford and his band, Mike & the Mechanics, produced.

